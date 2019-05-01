Eau Claire man accused of possessing large amounts of hallucinogenic drugs

An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing large amounts of hallucinogenic drugs with intent to distribute.

Joshua Merrell, 22, was charged on seven separate drug charges.

According to police, a search of Merrell's apartment found multiple safes containing LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana.

Authorities say they also found 28-thousand dollars in cash in Merrell's Eau Claire home.

Merrell allegedly bragged that he purchased the drugs online, and that his purchases were untraceable. Merrell faces decades in prison if found guilty.