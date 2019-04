A complaint was filed Thursday against 19-year-old Patrick Thomas of Eau Claire.

He’s accused of supplying drugs to a group of runaways from the Eau Claire Academy youth treatment facility.

The complaint states three residents ran to a home near the academy in February and smoked marijuana. They said Thomas lived at the home. When questioned, he told authorities he had only given them cigarettes.

Thomas is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He’s due back in court June 3.