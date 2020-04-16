Eau Claire man accused of writing a bad check to coin company

A criminal complaint is filed against an Eau Claire man for trying to buy thousands of dollars worth of gold and silver with a bad check.

In a complaint filed Thursday, April 16, authorities allege 59-year-old Charles Christensen placed an order in 2018 with a coin company out of Oklahoma.

The order was for gold and silver totaling close to $39,000.

Christensen mailed the company a check, but the business says the check bounced several days later.

After several attempts to collect the money from Christensen, the coin company notified the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

An initial court appearance for Christensen is scheduled for July 15.