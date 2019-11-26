Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI

An Eau Claire man is arrested on suspicion of his 6th offense OWI.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 35-year-old Derrick Peterson was stopped by a trooper around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 26 for speeding on the North Crossing at Clairemont Avenue.

The trooper noticed the odor of burnt marijuana in the vehicle, and Peterson was asked to perform a field sobriety test. Impairment was observed by the trooper, and Peterson was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

He was taken to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and then taken to the jail in Eau Claire County.

Peterson could also face charges for possession of THC and operating with a suspended driver's license.