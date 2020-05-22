Eau Claire man charged after Highway 53 chase

An Eau Claire man has been charged in court after a chase on Highway 53.

Court records show 27-year-old David Marin has been charged on first degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, threat to law enforcement officer, retail theft- failure to pay for service, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says officers were called to Wiscos for three people who failed to pay for their food and one individual who had threatened to kill the owner of the restaurant. It was then reported that there was a vehicle driving on the grass who could be intoxicated.

Marin is scheduled to appear in court next on June 2.