Eau Claire man charged after alleged sexual solicitation of 14-year-old

An Eau Claire man has been charged with trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

The complaint was issued Thursday in Eau Claire County Court against 48-year-old Timothy Knapp.

The complaint goes on to describes how law enforcement was tipped off to conversations the girl was having with Knapp.

Authorities allege the girl was on Facebook, trying to find her biological parents. In that process, she connected with Knapp.

The complaint details explicit sexual solicitation between Knapp and the girl.

The complaint says when detectives questioned Knapp, he explained the conversations, but said he never made a physical connection with the accuser.

Knapp is being held on a $1,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for January 2.

