Eau Claire man charged after bad checks totaled more than $87,000

Eight bad checks totaling more than $87,000 are part of a criminal complaint filed today against an Eau Claire man.

Authorities allege 37-year-old Ryan Sturz wrote the checks during May and June of 2018.

Some of the checks were tied to a lawn and tree service he owned.

They were used to buy items including a mower, a trailer and a 2001 Ford Mustang.

During an interview with law enforcement, Sturz claimed an employee of his lawn care service had stolen checks from his business.

