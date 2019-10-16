Eau Claire man charged after child sex enticement sting

An Eau Claire man has been charged after allegedly attempting to entice a child.

Court documents show 53-year-old Michael Hannan has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempt sexual assault of a child under 16, child enticement, solicit intimate representation from minor, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Altoona Police Department says they responded to a Craigslist “missed connections” post where Hannan was posting about “companionship needed”. An undercover officer texted Hannan back and forth from Oct. 7 through 14, posing as a 14-year-old girl who was willing to meet up with him. Police described that Hannan often asked for pictures of the girl he thought he was talking to.

A criminal complaint shows Hannan and the undercover officer eventually made plans to meet up at the Kwik Trip on Spooner Avenue in Altoona, where police arrested him. When searching Hannan, officers found marijuana that later tested positive for THC in his pants pocket.

Hannan is scheduled to be in court Oct. 22 and is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

