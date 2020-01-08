Eau Claire man charged in federal court for child pornography

An Eau Claire man has been charged in federal court for child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader says 48-year-old Jay Liestman has been charged with transporting and aiding and abetting the transportation of child pornography.

Blader says the indictment alleges that Liestman used the Kik messenger app to send a link that led to images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The mandatory minimum Liestman faces is five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

