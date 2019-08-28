Eau Claire man charged with 5 counts of child pornography

An Eau Claire man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, 61-year-old Robert Lowy was charged after a cyber tip of child pornography at the IP address that led officers to his residence in March. Officers searched and found 276 images of child pornography and 945 images of child erotica or “age difficult” images on Lowy’s hard drives.

Court documents say officials tried to reach out to Lowy in June but he responded to officers saying he and his wife would be out of state vacationing and would not return until late July. Officers made contact with Lowy at his residence on Aug. 14.

Lowy showed detectives to his two computers that he “used for work purposes and looking up pornography” according to the criminal complaint.

Lowy’s signature bond has been set at $5,000 and was signed. His next scheduled court date is Sept. 24.

