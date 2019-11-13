Eau Claire man charged with 10th OWI, license plate found at crash site

An Eau Claire man has been charged with his 10th OWI after officials found a license plate at the scene of a crash.

Court documents show 62-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, Eau Claire Police Department responded to hit-and-run crash on Hastings Way on Nov. 11 at 3:40 p.m. Callers reported that the suspect got into his white sedan and drove off after rear ending two vehicles.

Officers found a piece of the front bumper, including the license plate attached, at the scene of the crash.

Police say they identified the owner and located Booth where he initially denied being involved in the crash but later admitted to drinking at a local bar. The criminal complaint says when asked about why he drove off, Booth said he didn’t want to go to prison. The complaint also says Booth blamed the coffee shops for bringing traffic to that location.

Officers say they conducted a preliminary breathalyzer test and the reported value was .041 when Booth was under a .02 alcohol restriction.

Booth is currently free on a $10,000 signature bond and is due back in court on Nov. 26.

