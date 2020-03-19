Eau Claire man charged with 3 counts of child pornography

An Eau Claire man has been charged with three counts of child pornography in Eau Claire County court.

Court records show Robert Christopher, 24, has been charged with three counts of of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 21 the Wisconsin Department of Justice received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Three images of potential child sexual abuse material were found on a social media account/ cell phone.

Christopher's next scheduled court date is set for April 3.