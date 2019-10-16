Eau Claire man charged with 30 counts after drug bust

An Eau Claire man has been charged with 30 charges tied to an undercover drug bust.

Court documents show 37-year-old Joshua Hawkins has been charged with charges such as manufacture/deliver heroin (repeater), felony bail jumping (repeater), possession with intent to deliver heroin (repeater) and maintaining a drug trafficking place (repeater).

In a criminal complaint, authorities lay out two controlled purchases of heroin last month from Hawkins at his home. These two purchases totaled nearly $500.

When law enforcement searched Hawkins' home last week, they allegedly discovered many items tied to drug use and distribution such as narcotics, scales, packaging, paraphernalia and drug residue.

Hawkins is being held on a $75,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

