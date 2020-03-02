Eau Claire man charged with 4th OWI, 3 children in the car

An Eau Claire man has been charged with his 4th OWI with three minors in the car.

Court records show Andrew Dewitt, 44, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-4th offense with a minor in the child.

Eau Claire County Deputies say they noticed a vehicle with expired registration stickers and conducted a traffic stop. Law enforcement noted Dewitt had a .02 alcohol restriction but a preliminary breath test was reported at .20. Dewitt told officials he had one beer with dinner.

Deputies reported three children, 12,nine and four where in the vehicle with him.

Dewitt’s signature bond has been set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on April 14.

