Eau Claire man charged with 5 felony counts of child pornography

An Eau Claire man has been charged with five felony charges of child pornography.

Court documents show 34-year-old Richard Cundy has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Justice received a cyber tip on Aug. 27 that Microsoft found 26 images of child sexual abuse had been located on their servers.

When officers met with Cundy, he gave them a false name originally and then admitted to lying. He then told law enforcement that he had gotten his cell phone from “a guy named Matt” but could not name Matt’s phone number, address or his Facebook. Officials say Cundy told them Matt would look up disgusting things on his phone and what he was looking up was “probably” illegal. Officials found a second phone in the home, to which Cundy said it belonged to his dad.

Officials signed a search warrant and examined Cundy and his father’s phone on Nov. 7 where Eau Claire Police located hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Cundy’s signature bond was set at $5,000 and he is due back in court Nov. 11.

