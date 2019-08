An Eau Claire man is charged Thursday, August 1 with his eighth OWI.

A criminal complaint was filed against 48-year-old David Colby.

The complaint says an Eau Claire County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Colby over on Curvue Road in the Town of Union.

The deputy says a preliminary breath test showed Colby with a level more than twice the legal limit.

A check of his record showed seven prior OWIs dating back to 1992.