An Eau Claire man is charged with driving under the influence with four children in the car.

Joshua Thalacker is facing six charges - including OWI and domestic abuse.

Police say the four children, ages nine months to seven years old, were in the vehicle while Thalacker drove.

His bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in count in August.