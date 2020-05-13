Eau Claire man charged with child pornography

An Eau Claire man has been charged with child pornography.

Eau Claire County Court records show 34-year-old Dustin Polus has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says officials drafted a subpoena for information and records regarding an email address that was confirmed to belong to Polus.

Polus told detectives he denies any knowledge of images that may have been uploaded to a Yahoo email account. He later admitted that when he came across the images, "something triggered" in him and that he "unfortunately linked it" according to the criminal complaint.

When asked on the ages of the children in the photos, Polus guessed 6-years-old and around 10-years-old. In the complaint, he also admitted to investigators that there is a portable external hard drive that law enforcement would find "stuff" on and that it would be videos and images of "younger kids".

Polus is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

