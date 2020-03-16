Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography

An Eau Claire man has been charged with possession of child pornography after officials conducted a search warrant of his Facebook account.

Court records show Andrew Hayhoe, 38, has been charged with possession of child pornography (repeater) and sex offender- identifies self incorrectly (repeater).

The criminal complaint says detectives searched a Facebook Messenger account which had contact with a person who identified themselves as 16. When asked if there would be any child pornography on his phone, Hayhoe told law enforcement “no”.

Hayhoe’s signature bond has been set at $5,000 and his next scheduled court date is for May, 12.

