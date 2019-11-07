Eau Claire man charged with repeat of child sexual assault

An Eau Claire man has been charged in court with child sexual assault crimes.

Court documents show 36-year-old David Balistreri has been charged with first degree child sexual assault- sexual contact with a child under 13, repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department investigated a sexual assault that happened on or about Nov. 3. When speaking with officials, the victim identified Balistreri of coming into her bedroom and touching her. Balistreri told the victim he was looking for a pillow. The victim’s parents called officials and said he would run if he knew law enforcement was present.

The victim’s father told law enforcement that Balistreri is homeless and they sometimes allow him to spend the night.

Balistreri’s signature bond was set at $1,000 and he is due back in court on Nov. 11.

