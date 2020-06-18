Eau Claire man dies in motorcycle accident in Buffalo County

An Eau Claire man has died after a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County.

50-year old Gary Engen was involved in a single person motorcycle accident at the intersection of County Highway D and KK in the Town of Nelson. The investigation into the crash indicated he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Engen suffered what was reported to be a broken leg and collapsed soon after emergency services arrived. Life saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.