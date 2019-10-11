Eau Claire man enters no contest plea to sexual assaults

An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting young girls during a child sleepover pleads no contest and is found guilty.

28-year-old Robert Charbonneau entered the pleas today on four separate charges involving sexual assaults.

A complaint filed in 2017 alleges Charbonneau tucked in at least one of the accusers out of habit, and then touched her inappropriately.

Investigators say he admitted to making a conscious decision to do what he did.

A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17.

