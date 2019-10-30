Eau Claire man enters no contest plea in charges of physical abuse of a child

An Eau Claire man entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of felony charges of physical abuse of a child.

Court documents show 29-year-old David Marshall was in Eau Claire County Court Wednesday where he entered a no contest plea and was found guilty to charges of physical abuse of a child- recklessly causing bodily harm. The charges of bail jumping where dismissed but read in.

Court documents also say he is not to physically discipline children at all.

According to the criminal complaint, Marshall admitted to shooting his 6-year-old child with a BB gun as discipline, but denied firing at a toddler.

Police say Marshall eventually admitted that he had lied, and he shot at both of the children.

