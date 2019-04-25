Eau Claire man faces charges related to drugs & fleeing police

An Eau Claire man is charged with having heroin and then fleeing police.

24-year-old Cory Stoner faces five counts and is being held in the Eau Claire County jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

A complaint filed Thursday says authorities went to a room at an Eau Claire hotel in February, which was registered to Stoner.

The room was unoccupied, but they discovered traces of heroin and other drug-related items.

Last week, a vehicle was spotted in Eau Claire determined to be driven by Stoner.

Authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop, but say the vehicle sped away.

Then on Tuesday, law enforcement searched an apartment just north of downtown and took Stoner into custody.

A hearing is set for June 3.