Eau Claire man faces charges related to drugs & fleeing police

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- An Eau Claire man is charged with having heroin and then fleeing police.
24-year-old Cory Stoner faces five counts and is being held in the Eau Claire County jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
A complaint filed Thursday says authorities went to a room at an Eau Claire hotel in February, which was registered to Stoner.
The room was unoccupied, but they discovered traces of heroin and other drug-related items.
Last week, a vehicle was spotted in Eau Claire determined to be driven by Stoner.
Authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop, but say the vehicle sped away.
Then on Tuesday, law enforcement searched an apartment just north of downtown and took Stoner into custody.
A hearing is set for June 3.