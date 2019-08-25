Eau Claire man finishes 1200km Paris Brest Paris cycling event

Jerry Christensen of Eau Claire has completed the Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP), a historic 1,200 km bicycling event in France.

Participants must complete the 1,200km route in fewer than 90 hours. Christensen finished in 85 hours.

"It's like no other bike ride you'll ever ever do," Christensen says.

The first PBP took place in 1891 and the event only happens every four years.

Christensen first attempted the PBP in 2015 but finished 160 km before the finish line due to an injury. This time around, he was determined to make it across the finish line.

"It felt really really good to finish this ride," Christensen says.

Christensen was one of nearly 7,000 riders from 66 countries.

"It brings everyone together from all over the world," Christensen says. "It doesn’t matter if you're from China, Russia, Israel, Iran you’re all out there to ride a bike so you have that in common."

Christensen travels all over the world for biking events. He has been to places like Israel, Italy, Canada and has also ridden from coast to coast in the U.S.

"I like being outside and in the country and all the scenery is different on a bike than in a car," Christensen says. "I don’t think my life would be as good as it is if I didn’t bike."

Christensen is planning a bike ride in Australia now and says he hopes to take on the PBP again in 2023.