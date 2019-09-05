Eau Claire man identified after barricading himself in a basement

Police in Eau Claire release the name of the suspect who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a home.

Authorities say 29-year-old Mitchel Swinburne was in a stand-off with police yesterday.

Eau Claire police officers went to a home at the corner of Main and Margaret Streets, after receiving a 911 call around 7 a.m. yesterday with some commotion in the background.

The crisis negotiation team spent nearly two hours talking with Swinburne, who barricaded himself inside the basement.

Police say Swinburne did not have a weapon.

