An Eau Claire man is facing three charges of possessing child porn.

Law enforcement searched the home of 38-year-old Beau Morrow after receiving a cyber-tip from CVTC’s Westgate Campus.

Morrow had recently worked at the school as a janitor.

According to the criminal complaint, Morrow had uploaded the illicit images on a video live streaming website.

More than a dozen illegal files were found on Morrow's phone and laptop.