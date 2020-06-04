Eau Claire man picks up grandson from school on antique tractor

Each year on the last day of school, Daryl Dehnke of Eau Claire picks up his grandson, Derrick and takes him to McDonald's on an antique tractor.

The tradition has continued for three years.

On Thursday, Dehnke picked up second grader Derrick from Putnam Heights Elementary and headed to the drive-thru at McDonald's on Craig Road for a happy meal and ice cream.

Dehnke has about 44 antique tractors he has been collecting since 1964.

"We just decided this would be a good present for him at the end of the school year and treat him to a ride to McDonald's and go through the drive-thru at McDonald's and treat him for the day for the good year that he had," Dehnke says.

Dehnke says it is legal to take the tractor down the road as long as they have a slow moving sign and someone follows them with flashers.