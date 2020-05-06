Eau Claire man pleads guilty to child sexual assault charges

An Eau Claire man pleaded guilty to a charge of child sexual assault

According to court documents 44-year-old Benjamin Heath pleaded guilty to a count of sexual assault of a child and disorderly conduct.

The court put Heath on a 36 month deferred acceptance of guilty plea and he will be back in court in 2023.

Heath will be on probation for one year.

In 2019, two victims came forward to investigators about separate sexual assault incidents that happened around 15 years ago.

