Eau Claire man pleads guilty to mistreatment of animal, causing death

An Eau Claire man pleads guilty to a charge of mistreatment of an animal, causing death.

William Geiger, 26, was in court Thursday where an agreement for the guilty plea was reached.

According to a criminal complaint, Geiger told officers he stabbed the 20-30 pound dog after it reportedly was chasing a cat and had bit Geiger at a home on September 30. The dog was found with what veterinarians called “significant” blood loss. The owner of the dog decided to euthanize the dog to end its suffering.

Geiger is scheduled to be in court Nov. 15 for his sentencing.

