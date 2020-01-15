Eau Claire man sentenced after bomb threat against hospital last year

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced in county court after he threatened to blow up a local hospital in 2019.

Court documents show Joseph Walters has been placed on one year probation with the condition of programming or treatment and following the recommendations. He has been sentenced to one year of jail with Huber and six months are stayed pending further order of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, on January 10th, an anonymous tip led investigators to Walters’ post that day saying in part, "I’m going to make the news it going to be Eau Claire blows up hospital.” Walters was charged with felony bomb scare and felony terrorist threats.

