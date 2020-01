An Eau Claire man has been sentenced after being charged with child sex crimes in 2018.

Court documents show David Frey has been sentenced to three years of prison and 10 years of extended supervision at his sentencing hearing Friday.

The original criminal complaint says Grey and an undercover officer discussed sexual acts multiple times over a social networking site, also sending nude photos.

Frey admitted to talking to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.