Eau Claire man sentenced after lying to collect unemployment benefits

An Eau Claire man was sentenced to probation in connection to a charge of collecting unemployment benefits while he was employed.

46-year-old Kelly Deal pleaded no contest to that charge, along with a charge of disorderly conduct in another case.

According to a criminal complaint, Deal filed claims for 10 weeks while he was working. When asked, he told police it was because he "needed the money."

Deal was given two years probation for each no contest plea, and they will run concurrent to each other.