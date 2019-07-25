Eau Claire man sentenced for gun-related incident

An Eau Claire man is sentenced for a gun-related incident earlier this year that sent one person to the hospital.

On Thursday, July 25, Anthony Bedard pleaded no contest and was found guilty on three counts: OWI (3rd), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Another charge was dismissed but read in.

35-year-old Bedard is sentenced to 60 days in jail.

According to a criminal complaint, a person was admitted to a hospital on April 22 in Eau Claire with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The complaint says Bedard was waiting for that person outside the emergency entrance.

When questioned, Bedard told authorities he and his friend were drinking and playing with a handgun when it accidentally went off.