Eau Claire man sentenced in child sexual assault charges

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced in the case of child sexual assault charges.

Court documents show 28-year-old Robert Charbonneau has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years of extended supervision. Charbonneau was found guilty by a judge to three charges of second degree sexual assault of a child and one charge of repeated sexual assault of a child.

The criminal complaint says in 2017, Charbonneau tucked in at least one of his accuses out of habit at a child sleepover and then inappropriately touched her. Officials say he admitted to making a conscious decision to do so.

