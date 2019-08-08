Eau Claire man sentenced to federal prison

A U.S. District Judge has sentenced an Eau Claire man after officers conducted a drug bust in 2018.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 48-year-old Manuel Smalls was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Officers searched Small’s hotel room, after a tip was called in and found over 50 grams of methamphetamine packaged for resale.

The judge considered the amount of drugs found, past charges as well as his age when sentencing. The judge also says he saw the potential for Small to be a law abiding citizen, if he could address his substance and anger issues. Officials say Small has several convictions for domestic violence.

