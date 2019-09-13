Eau Claire man sentenced to prison after robbery

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County Court Friday.

Court documents show 38-year-old Michael Heil has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision to a felony robbery charge.

Heil pleaded no contest and was found guilty of robbing the Eau Claire Tobacco Shop on Gateway Drive near Target in May. The criminal complaint says he walked into the store with a gun, demanded money and then left.

Law enforcement officers say Heil had close to $2,000 on him at the time of his arrest.

