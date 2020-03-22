Eau Claire man stuck in Africa due to COVID-19 pandemic

When Nic Schroeder got on a flight last week from South Africa to Zimbabwe, he was just two days into a 33 day trip.

He said the trip had been in the works for more than a year and a half and that when he left, he was told everything was fine. However, when he landed, he was told that the border between the two countries had been closed. Since then, Schroeder has been at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. Victoria Falls is one of the "Seven Wonders of the World" and a popular tourist hub. Now, he said the city is a ghost town. With little help from the airline companies or the United States government, Schroeder said he is not sure when he can come home.

"They put out an alert saying we are on our own if we decide to stay. but it is not about deciding to stay, its about being able to get out," he said. "Countries for the last week have been shutting borders in under 24 hours with no recourse or ability to get anywhere."

Due to rolling black-outs in Zimbabwe, he said communication has been difficult. However, when WEAU last spoke to Schroeder, he said he was able to find a flight to Nairobi, Kenya . From there, he was able to find flight back to the United States.

