Eau Claire man walking along highway hit and killed by semi

An Eau Claire man is dead after walking on the shoulder of Business 53 at night.

Officers determined the crash took place on Business Highway 53 near the Farm & Fleet store. The pedestrian had been walking home south in the northbound lane from Wal-Mart when a semi hit the man.

According to the Lake Hallie Police, they responded to a report of a person lying along the shoulder of the highway on Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old deceased male who was wearing dark blue jeans and a black shirt.

The name of the male is not being released at this time.

The driver of the semi is co-operating with the ongoing investigation.

