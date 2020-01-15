Eau Claire mechanic gifts two area teachers with free car repairs

If you've ever needed any repairs for your car, you know it can cost a pretty penny to get the work done.

Matt's Mobile Truck and Auto Repair LLC in Eau Claire is giving back to the community by offering a couple of teachers in the area free maintenance for their vehicles.

Smith put out a post on social media offering a charity service for two teachers in need. Smith has been doing charity services for about a year.

He says after getting tons of messages from people, he decided to pick a pair of people who seemed to really need immediate help.

“If I have to work later then so be it,” said Smith. “I'm changing somebody's life hopefully for the best.”

Deb Swoboda of Chippewa Falls is a substitute teacher. She says as a mother of three children, getting a free service on her vehicle means a lot to her.

“It’s greatly appreciated and it helps us out,” said Swoboda. "Just to not have an extra bill, it means a lot."

She says she enjoys being a substitute teacher because it allows her to spend more time at home with her kids, and helps her care for her youngest child with special needs.

Ashley Richards, a teacher at Tender Learning Center in Ladysmith, says she saw the post right on time last week.

“My brakes started grinding literally on Monday and Tuesday I saw the post,” said Richards.

As a single mother, she says this service is a big help. Her car is her only mode of transportation. She says she travels a half-hour to work each day.

“This for me would cost a lot of money and without getting child support, I don't have much extra money to spend,” said Richards.

Smith says none of this would be possible without the help of generous sponsors. He teamed up with The District Pub and Grill and Christie Heating and Cooling LLC to help make this possible.

“It's so awesome that he's providing something that directly helps somebody,” said David Zempel, District Pub and Grill owner. “It's very rare that you just see a direct influence from the money you put towards something, so it's nice.”

Zempel helped sponsor parts and has worked with Smith for charity services in the past.

Mark McCracken of Christie Heating and Cooling LLC is also sponsoring up to $500 in parts. He said he had never met Smith, but when he saw the Facebook post asking for help, he knew he wanted to contribute.

“My wife’s a teacher, that’s kind of why I wanted to do it,” said McCracken. “I know how much they spend on their classrooms and that doesn’t get reimbursed. They work exceptionally hard.”

This isn't the first time Smith has helped people out in the community. In the past, he's helped veterans and first responders. He hopes to keep offering these services.

Next, he wants to help a few senior citizens and also teach high school or college students to replace brakes.

“There’s been a lot of people that break down and cry and tears of joy,” said Smith. “You definitely know you picked the right person when that happens and it gives you that warm feeling in your heart and it makes it all worthwhile.”