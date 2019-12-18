Eau Claire mother and father charged after 3-year-old left home alone

An Eau Claire mother and father have been charged after their three-year-old was left home alone.

Court documents show 28-year-old Cristina Hernandez Villarreal and 34-year-old Kanlaya Lo have been charged in Eau Claire County. Hernandez Villarreal has been charged with two counts of neglecting a child- harm did not occur and child under six years and one count of neglecting a child- specific harm did not occur. Lo has been charged with two counts of neglecting a child- harm did not occur and child under six years and one count of neglecting a child- specific harm did not occur as well as misdemeanor bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement was notified on Monday of a three-year-old that was home alone with no parents at the residence. Officers went to the residence were the child answered the door “completely naked”. Officers noted that at one point during the investigation, the child had an officer follow him into a bedroom where he then pulled a clean diaper from a box and pointed to his pants, asking to be changed.

Eau Claire Police noticed the mother showing up to the residence around 11 a.m. Officers noted in the complaint that they could smell intoxicants on her breath. ECPD also noted that Hernandez Villarreal gave the child a baby bottle full of milk and that the child was not able to properly communicate, but rather talked with pointing and grunting.

The child’s mother told police she thought Lo had hired a babysitter to watch over them but when she could not get in contact with him, she worried and came to the residence. Lo told police that he had never told Hernandez Villarreal of any sitter. He told officers he was also responsible for the situation but the children’s mother would always be at the residence shortly after he would leave for work. He stated he had did not know why she had not been there that day.

During the investigation and talking with both parents, law enforcement were told Lo would leave for work around 6 a.m. and Hernandez Villarreal would arrive normally around 7:30 a.m. Then backtracking she said she would show up at 5 a.m. but then later told law enforcement that she would normally be there at 5:30 a.m.

Hernandez Villarreal’s signature bond was set at $1,500 and she is due back in court on Jan. 28. Lo is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 16.

