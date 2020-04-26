Eau Claire murder suspect, Ian Kearns, found

A Sandwich, Ill. man wanted for murder out of Wisconsin, and believed to be in the Champaign area, has been found.

According to the Lasalle County Sheriff's Office, Ian Kearns, 22, was located at a hospital in their county, about 130 miles northwest of Champaign. His condition is unknown at this time.

Kearns, and two other men were charged with murder after a robbery attempt in Eau Claire, Wisc. The two other men have been arrested. All three men are suspected gang members.

Police believed that Kearns was in the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana area after the murder. The University of Illinois Police Department became involved in the case when police in Eau Claire said Kearns may have been staying with his girlfriend near the U. of I. campus.

Police then learned that Kearns was staying at a nearby hotel. After obtaining a search warrant for the hotel room, investigators found that Kearns had left before police arrived. Police recovered personal items belonging to Kearns in the room.

Kearns’ vehicle also was found in Champaign, as well. It is unclear what connection Kearns had to Lasalle County.

The Lasalle County Sheriff's Office tells WAND-TV a press release will be released soon. The Eau Claire Police Department could not comment on the case and refered all questions to the Lasalle County Sheriff's Office.