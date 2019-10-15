Eau Claire music festival awarded grant

A local music festival is awarded a grant for next year's event.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism awarded the grant of nearly $40,000 for the 2020 Blue Ox music festival marketing & promotion.

Organizers say the festival is the largest blue grass americana folk festival in the midwest.

Owner of the festival says the festival has been successful for the past five years and they enjoy putting on a show for locals to enjoy.

Owner of Blue Ox, Jim Bischel, says “A large part of the appeal is the smallness of the festival, but we are open to growth, we certainly have room for it. We've got a great festival, Eau Claire is a great city and there’s a lot to do around here. I guess the first step is to get people here once”

Organizers say this grant will help to market to areas outside of Eau Claire.

They encourage people to attend next year’s festival and say it is a unique family friendly event in Eau Claire.

