Eau Claire native helps NASA, Space X in historic launch

For the first time in nearly 10 years, NASA astronauts launched from American soil and are headed to the International Space Station.

Eau Claire native Chip McCann has been working with NASA towards this historic moment.

“I remember the first time I crawled in the back of a space shuttle, there was a moment where I realized, 'there is nothing magical inside here,'” McCann says. “'There is no flux capacitor or anything like that, it is just engineering, it is psychics.'”

After graduating from Eau Claire North, McCann went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree at UW-Madison. While in in school, McCann accepted an internship with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, otherwise known as NASA. He took two semesters off to work at Johnson Space Center in Houston. McCann says there was no question about where he wanted to work. But, what was supposed to be a five year deal, turned into two decades of work.

“It was my top choice,” he says. “I did have some other interviews coming out of school to see what some of the other options were.”

On this historic Saturday, NASA astronauts were launched into space from American soil for the first time in nearly ten years. It's also the first time a private company has sent humans into orbit. The launch used a Space X Falcon-9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, which NASA helped fund and develop through their Commercial Crew Program.

“That's where this pairing of the new contractual relationship comes in, pairing up an aggressive entrepreneurial person like Elon Musk with an organization like NASA that has more of the history and understands what types of things are required for space flight,” McCann says.

When Space X's Crew Dragon vehicle returns to earth, it will use parachutes similar to the ones McCann helped develop for NASA's Orion missions, which are scheduled to start in either 2021 or 2022. He is the project manager for the Capsule Parachute Assembly System, or C.P.A.S.

“The Orion vehicle is the capsule that NASA is developing in-house for our astronauts. That is the vehicle we will use for deeper space exploration,' he says. “The parachute system for that was a 12 year development program and I've been on for 5 years.”

Saturday is take-two for NASA and Space X as poor weather postponed the original launch date. In the words of Neil Armstrong, the launch is more than just one small step for man, it is a giant leap for mankind.

“Our passion is to get back to the moon, to go on and explore mars,” McCann says.