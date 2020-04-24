Eau Claire neighbors surprise their mail carrier

A local mail carrier got quite the surprise Thursday morning as she made her daily stops on the south side of Eau Claire.

About a dozen neighbors living on Canterbury Road decided to surprise their mail carrier Nancy with signs and cards to express their gratitude.

one neighbor says that once the idea was brought up, everyone was on board.

Carol Gabler said, "As soon as everyone thought we could do something for Nancy, everybody was excited."

Laura McCullough said, "she just smiled and said, 'this is the best job anyone could have.'"

They say that they're not only thankful for Nancy, but everyone working to keep mail service running during these difficult times.

