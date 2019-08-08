Eau Claire nonprofit seeks donations for Carson Park upgrade

The Eau Claire Community Parks Association that works with local groups is looking to help improve a history aspect of Carson Park in Eau Claire.

According to City of Eau Claire community services director, Jeff Pippenger, two stone pillars and walls on the east entrance to the park are scheduled to be repaired. New mortar and addition of lights will begin later this summer or fall.

The Eau Claire Community Parks Association pledged to cover much of the projects cost, which is estimated at $20,000. The association is also looking to the community for funding and support.

