Eau Claire is offering cooling centers to help residents cool down.

The City of Eau Claire is reminding residents to stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The following spots are open to the public for cooling down:

L.E. Phillips Public Library- Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fairfax Pool- Noon to 7 p.m. Call 715-839-1680 for rates

Hobbs Ice Arena- Ice skating 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with limited rental skates available. $4 per person.