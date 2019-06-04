Eau Claire officers travel abroad

For the next two weeks, two Wisconsin officers are going international.

They're traveling to Spain to see the ways that Spanish police handle local crime.

Eau Claire Detective Olivia Erl and Altoona Officer Edward Bell are traveling to the town of Alicante.

Altoona is welcoming a few German officers later this year, to show how American policing works.

Officers say the unique challenges of each county provide a valuable learning experience.

“We have the same types of crime, property crimes, and violent crimes,” said Bell. “Each country has a different way of handling that crime within law enforcement and their legal systems. Everyone could learn by observing alternate viewpoints and perspectives on how to do that.”

The Altoona PD has welcomed more than a dozen foreign officers since the exchange program started.

