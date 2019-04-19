Eau Claire officials warn about river activities with recent flooding

The pleasant weather has a lot of people anxious to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, but authorities are urging caution while rivers are still so high.

The Chippewa River in Eau Claire is still above action stage, so lots of trails right next to the river have been closed. While it may seem that the river is safe, there are lots of risks that aren't obvious to the untrained eye.

“The water is moving quickly, it's high, there can be debris floating in the river, and the water is still cold. If someone were to end up in the river for any extended period of time, hypothermia is something we would think about,” said firefighter Allyn Bertrang.

Authorities have blocked off certain trails and bike paths affected by the flooding. They are asking the public to respect the signs, and even if a path seems passable, turn around: the water could be deeper than it seems.

