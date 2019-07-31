Eau Claire parents charged after children test positive for drugs

Two people are charged in Eau Claire County with child neglect after their young children tested positive for meth and THC.

The complaint filed Wednesday, July 31 alleges a social worker alerted authorities about drug use by 29-year-old Teresa Grassel and 28-year-old Tyler Zais while their six-year-old and two-year-old children were in their Eau Claire home.

Hair follicle samples of the children tested positive for meth and THC.

A doctor later said each child had developmental problems as a result.